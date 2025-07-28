Son of Tiger Woods to Participate in Junior PGA Championships at Purdue Golf Course
The best junior golfers in the world will soon be descending upon the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette. One notable name will also be at the home of Purdue golf for the PGA Junior Championships: Charlie Woods.
Charlie is the son of PGA Tour icon and 15-time major championship winner Tiger Woods. Charlie's name was recently added to the event, which is scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1. The event will be played at the Ackerman-Allen Golf Course.
The younger Woods is scheduled to tee off on the 10th hole at 12:51 p.m. ET. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.
“It is one of the most prestigious events in the country. To host something like this is an incredible honor for us," Purdue women's golf coach Zack Byrd told Purdue Boilermakers on SI in 2024, when Purdue was awarded the PGA Junior Championships. "300 of the best golfers and the country will be here. It’s a huge, huge event. So, we’re excited about it. I hope it opens the door for us to host major events in the future."
Charlie Woods is not the first big name the Purdue golf courses have hosted in the event. In 2008, Rickie Fowler played at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex as a member of the Oklahoma State golf team.
