Overreactions From Week 2 in the Big Ten
Have the stress levels returned to normal after Week 2? Maybe it's just me, but it seemed like there was a lot of excitement — or is that anxiety? — in the Big Ten over the weekend.
Six games were decided by a single score over the weekend. Penn State and Oregon avoided major scares. Illinois and Michigan State pulled off big wins. Iowa and Northwestern suffered heartbreaking defeat.
That's an awful lot of heart-pounding moments for this early in the season.
Now, we're turning the page on Week 2 and heading into another full weekend of football. But before we do, let's visit the overreactions.
Rabbit hunting in Evanston
I'm not sure if Elmer Fudd is a football fan or not, but Northwestern certainly could've used his services on Friday night. A rabbit invaded Martin Stadium as the Wildcats hosted Duke. The only defense against the furry trespasser? Willie the Wildcat.
Let's be honest, both Northwestern and Duke could've used that bunny's speed and elusiveness on Friday night. I'm not sure if anyone kept the stats, but Bugs probably rushed for more yardage than the two teams on Friday night.
Oh, Noah, you didn't
Can someone, anyone, explain the thought process behind dropping the football immediately once you reach the goal line? It has to be the dumbest celebration in sports, and it almost cost Oregon on Saturday.
Noah Whittington returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in last weekend's game against Boise State. Rather than secure a score, he decided it would be more fun to put that touchdown in question by releasing the ball right at the goal line.
Technically, Whittington did drop the ball just short of the goal line, resulting in a fumble. One of his teammates immediately picked it up though, securing a touchdown for the Ducks.
It's not quite as popular as it once was, but this celebration remains the dumbest I've seen.
NIU Steals Illinois' Thunder
If Northern Illinois is ever in the market for a new nickname, "Attention Hogs" might be appropriate.
In Champaign, Bret Bielema led Illinois to an impressive 23-17 win over No. 19 Kansas in front of a sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium. It was a huge program win and the talk of the state.
Oh wait, not it wasn't. Because a few hours earlier, Northern Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the year, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 in South Bend.
Bielema has piled up some big wins during his coaching career, but Saturday's over Kansas was one of his biggest since taking over at Illini. But instead of the Illini, all anyone wanted to talk about was the Huskies' performance against the Fighting Irish.
I think Indiana just scored again ...
The scoreboard operators certainly got a workout in Bloomington on Friday night, didn't they? Indiana put up 77 points on Western illinois, setting a new program record.
Friday's game reminded me of the time Tad got the football in the move Little Giants and begged the official for mercy. That scene was a microcosm of what the Hoosiers did to the Leathernecks.
Urban Meyer, the Michigan professor?
Usually, "the teacher hates me" is an excuse used by a junior high student who receives an "F" for failing to turn in his spelling assignment. But in one sports management class at the University of Michigan, that excuse might actually have some validity.
As FOX 'sBig Noon Kickoff traveled to Ann Arbor for the Texas-Michigan, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was asked to speak to a class on campus. He decided to wear a "Beat Michigan" shirt for the occasion.
Yes, Urban hates all of those students.
OK, maybe that's a bit too much, but it's good to see Meyer's hatred for the school knows no boundaries.
Side note: has anyone ever put together the fact that Meyer's initials are "U.M.," which also stands for the University of Michigan? How does this man initial his paperwork at the doctor's office?
If you can't beat them, mock them
Let's stay in Ann Arbor, shall we? Because a bizarre situation unfolded following Texas' win over Michigan.
Apparently, a Michigan fan asked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers if he'd take a picture with his son after the game. Ewers obliged, but the kid gave the QB a "Horns Down" pose when the photo was snapped — which was reportedly pre-planned.
Look, I'm not opposed to the "Horns Down" jokes. I don't mind when other teams break it out as a celebration. But asking Ewers to take a photo and taking advantage of his kindness? That's a bad look.
By the way, who has the audacity to do that after getting their ass kicked 31-12?
"Watch" Out, Colorado
Why do I have the feeling Shedeur Sanders is going to regret that wristwatch celebration he made famous last year? It's only Game 2 of the 2024 season, and he's already being trolled — which is probably going to make for a long season in Boulder.
Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola wasn't much for taunting when he was on the field Saturday, but that changed in the locker room after a 28-10 win.
MSU fans in need of First Aid(an Chiles)
Let's sum up Michigan State in one word: Chaotic. If there's a better way to describe the Spartans' first two games of the season, please feel free to send the suggestions my way.
There's going to be a lot of heart medication needed in East Lansing this season and Aidan Chiles is the culprit. The new quarterback is capable of making some of the most exciting plays you'll see on a football field. He also makes some decisions that leave you throwing a pair of balled-up socks at your television.
We're only two weeks into the season, but I can already tell this year is going to be a roller coaster for the Spartans. Get ready for a lot of highs and lows this year and make sure that safety harness is buckled up tightly.
Io-wut?
I'm still digesting that Iowa lost a game of football in which it owned a 13-0 lead in the second half. Usually, trying to overcome that deficit against a Hawkeye defense is like attempting to penetrate Fort Knox.
Yet, somehow, the Fighting Matt Campbells of Iowa State figured out a way to get a road win in Kinnick Stadium. It also feels slightly poetic that Iowa State won the game on a 54-yard field goal.
