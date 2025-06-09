SI

Fans Rip ESPN’s 'Unwatchable' NBA Finals Game 2 Halftime Show

Andy Nesbitt

ESPN's NBA Finals Game 2 halftime show featured a lot of yelling.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
The 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder has been airing on ABC, which means ESPNs announcers have been calling the games and ESPN's NBA studio show has been handling the other parts of the broadcast, including the halftime show.

And man did fans not like what they saw, or rather heard, from Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and Bob Myers during halftime of Game 2, because it was pretty unwatchable.

If you need proof of that, check out this clip that has the three of them just yelling over each other for way too long of a time:

That was the definition of brutal television.

Fans rightfully ripped the show over that:

Game 3 is Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. When halftime rolls around during that one, you might want to find any other way to spend your time than watching those guys again.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

