Fans Rip ESPN’s 'Unwatchable' NBA Finals Game 2 Halftime Show
The 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder has been airing on ABC, which means ESPNs announcers have been calling the games and ESPN's NBA studio show has been handling the other parts of the broadcast, including the halftime show.
And man did fans not like what they saw, or rather heard, from Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and Bob Myers during halftime of Game 2, because it was pretty unwatchable.
If you need proof of that, check out this clip that has the three of them just yelling over each other for way too long of a time:
That was the definition of brutal television.
Fans rightfully ripped the show over that:
Game 3 is Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. When halftime rolls around during that one, you might want to find any other way to spend your time than watching those guys again.