Purdue Men's Golf Coach Makes Weekend Cut at U.S. Senior Open
Purdue men's golf coach Andrew Sapp finds himself in contention for the lead after the first two rounds of the U.S. Senior Open. He carded a 1-over-par through the first two days, sitting in a tie for 15th place and trailing the leader by seven strokes.
Sapp started the tournament off strong on Thursday, carding an even-par 70 on Day 1. After the opening day, he was locked in a tie for 19th. Friday, he carded four birdies, three bogeys, and a double-bogey, finishing his round at 1-over-par.
Because of his efforts through the first two days of the U.S. Senior Open, Sapp made the weekend cut and has a chance to compete for a championship. His tee time for Saturday's third round is set for 11:49 a.m. ET.
The U.S. Senior Open is being held at The Broadmoor (East Course) in Colorado Springs, Colo. The third round is set for Saturday, June 28 and the final round will be Sunday, June 29.
Entering the third round, there's a three-way tie atop the leaderboard. Padraig Harrington, Stewart Cink, and Mark Hensby are all sitting at 6-under-par through two days at the tournament. Thomas Bjorn shot a 3-under-par, and Y.E. Yang and Billy Andrade are both at 2-under-par.
It's been a strong year for Sapp, who led Purdue to the 2025 NCAA Championships. The Boilermakers finished 9th in the Big Ten Championships, fourth in the NCAA Regionals, hosted by Auburn. They then concluded the season with a 27th-placed finished at the national championships.
