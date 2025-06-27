Purdue Football Enjoying Strong Ticket Sales Heading Into 2025 Season
A change in leadership has sparked some new energy in Purdue football entering the 2025 season. Per a report from Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com, the athletic office has seen substantial ticket sales for the upcoming year.
Dienhart reports that Purdue has sold 39,252 season tickets for the 2025 season. That's approximately 2,900 fewer than what the program sold before the 2024 campaign kicked off. It's not a bad number considering the Boilermakers are coming off a 1-11 year and are welcoming in almost an entirely new roster.
It's also been reported that student tickets have already sold out. A total of 83% of last year's season tickets were renewed, putting Purdue in a strong position entering the first year of Barry Odom's tenure in West Lafayette. Single-game tickets will go on sale in July.
Purdue will have seven home games at Ross-Ade Stadium during the 2025 season. The year kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 30, when the Boilermakers host Ball State. They'll then host Southern Illinois (Sept. 6) and USC (Sept. 13).
Other home games on the schedule include Illinois (Oct. 4), Rutgers (Oct. 25), Ohio State (Nov. 8), and Indiana (Nov. 28).
Capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium is 61,441. Last year, Purdue had an attendance rate of 98% across all of its home games.
