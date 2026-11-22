FISHERS, Ind. — Fifth-seeded Purdue began its run in the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament with an impressive victory over No. 12 Michigan. The Boilermakers swept the Wolverines, advancing to the quarterfinal round of the event to play fourth-seeded Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon defeated Purdue in the lone regular-season meeting, a match that went five sets in Eugene. The Boilers are hoping to get revenge and advance to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament, which is scheduled for Monday.

Here is how you can watch Purdue's second match of the Big Ten Tournament.

How to follow along

Grace Heaney and Kate Hansen celebrate a point. | Purdue Athletics (PurdueSports.com)

What : Big Ten Volleyball Tournament — Quarterfinal round

: Big Ten Volleyball Tournament — Quarterfinal round Who : #5 Purdue vs. #4 Oregon

: #5 Purdue vs. #4 Oregon When : Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026 Where : Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind.

: Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind. Time : 30 minutes after first match (approximately 2 p.m. ET)

: 30 minutes after first match (approximately 2 p.m. ET) TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network Radio: Purdue Global Sports Radio Network

Regular-season meeting

Taylor Anderson digs a ball. | Purdue Athletics (PurdueSports.com)

In the only regular-season meeting between the Boilermakers and Ducks, Purdue got off to a strong start. It won the first two sets, 25-19 and 25-22, taking complete control of the match. But Oregon bounced back, taking the third set 25-20 and winning a hard-fought fourth 25-22.

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Ultimately, Oregon pulled through for a 15-9 win in the fifth set, reversing sweeping Dave Shondell's squad.

Purdue was short-handed that night in Eugene, playing without starting outside hitter Mimi Mambu. Freshman Sydni Vice stepped in and gave the Boilers 14 kills in Mambu's absence, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

The Boilermakers are at full strength for the Big Ten Tournament. How will that impact today's rematch?

What's at stake

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell calls out to his team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The obvious answer is that a trip to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament hangs in the balance. The winner will play again on Monday for a chance to compete for the inaugural Big Ten Tournament championship.

However, there is more at stake for the Boilers on Sunday afternoon. Purdue is still competing for a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. If they earn it, it would mean the Boilermakers host the first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium, a significant advantage for Shondell's squad.

Entering the Big Ten Tournament, Purdue was on the cusp of one of the top 16 spots in the NCAA Tournament. A win over Oregon would certainly help their cause.

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