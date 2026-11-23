FISHERS, Ind. — After a loss to Indiana in the regular-season finale last week, Purdue put its hopes of earning a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament in jeopardy. Over the weekend, though, Dave Shondell believes his team has redeemed itself and has done enough to host the first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium.

The fifth-seeded Boilermakers swept No. 4 seed Oregon in the inaugural Big Ten Tournament on Sunday. It was Purdue's second sweep of the event, also beating No. 12 seed Michigan in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Last week, Purdue ranked No. 19 in the NCAA's RPI rankings. That would have had the Boilers on the outside looking in. What does Shondell think of his team's chances of earning a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament?

"Million-dollar question, isn't it?" Shondell responded when asked. "I don't know how the committee operates year to year, but what more could you ask for from what we've done?

"Four days before the season starts, we learn about Kenna [Wollard]. You lose your most versatile and most productive player on your roster. And then in that first match, Grace Heaney blows out her ankle and is literally a shell of herself for about a month. Despite that, we beat SMU, we beat Oregon, we beat other top-25 teams in the RPI."

Shondell pointed to Purdue's success over the last month of the season as a major reason why his team should get the No. 4 seed. In their last 15 matches, the Boilers have gone 12-3, with two of those losses coming to some of the top teams in the country.

"Here are our losses: at Nebraska in four, at Penn State in four, and then we laid an egg at Indiana, and they played really well against us after we had been on the road for a long time," Shondell said. "This team should be hosting the first and second rounds. This match should have sealed that deal, in my opinion. But we'll see."

With the two wins in the Big Ten Volleyball Tournament, Purdue is now 20-8 for the season. It finished the regular season with an 11-6 mark in Big Ten play.

How Purdue can guarantee itself a No. 4 seed

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell yells to players. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue has done plenty over the last month to prove it deserves a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and to host the first two rounds. Right now, though, it's in the hands of the committee. The Boilermakers still have an opportunity to take control of their own destiny.

It's not going to be easy, though.

Tuesday night, the fifth-seeded Boilermakers will battle top-seeded and undefeated Nebraska in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Volleyball Tournament. If Purdue can upset the mighty Huskers, it will be impossible to deny Shondell's squad a four seed or higher.

Purdue has played with plenty of confidence over the last month and had success against Nebraska in October. The Boilers were the first Big Ten team to take a set off the Huskers, stealing the second set 25-20 in Lincoln.

Nebraska won the match 25-13, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, but Purdue was competitive in the middle two sets. Can the Boilers do the unthinkable and solidify their spot as a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament?

Tuesday's match is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and will air on Big Ten Network.

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