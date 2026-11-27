At Holloway Gymnasium, they're celebrating Gold and Black Friday. Purdue volleyball's three-person senior class made a huge announcement after the Thanksgiving holiday, as Kenna Wollard, Taylor Anderson and Dior Charles will all return for the 2027 season.

All three seniors have played four seasons of college volleyball, but under the NCAA's new five-for-five rule, all have one year of eligibility remaining. The trio of Boilermakers made the announcement that they will be returning next season.

While all three are significant, the most important was the announcement from Wollard. The All-American outside hitter missed the entire 2026 season after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She was the first to make the announcement on social media.

"I'll be back for my fifth year, and I'm so grateful I get to say that," Wollard wrote. "Thank you to everyone who's been in my corner. I love playing for Purdue, and I'm ready to give this program and my teammates everything I have next season."

Anderson has been a star at the setter position during her four-year career at Purdue. In the Big Ten Tournament, she moved into second place in the program's history in assists and will have a legitimate opportunity to break the school record next season.

Charles transferred to Purdue following the 2024 campaign and has been a force at the middle blocker position for the Boilermakers. She provides tremendous athleticism at the spot, and she'll be an all-conference-caliber player next year.

"Dior, Kenna, and Taylor have been instrumental in helping Purdue Volleyball bring so much joy and entertainment to Boilermaker fans," head coach Dave Shondell told Purdue Boilermakers ON SI. "When many deemed our program in shambles, these premier athletes dedicated their efforts to keeping the train forging toward impressive wins and outstanding seasons. Their growth as leaders this past season will provide our team with exceptional direction throughout the 2027 year."

Purdue reached the semifinal round of the Big Ten Volleyball Tournament and took a set off top-seeded and undefeated Nebraska. The Boilers now await their draw for the NCAA Tournament, with the Selection Show set for Sunday, Nov. 29.

Purdue a legitimate Big Ten contender

Purdue Boilermakers celebrate defeating the Oregon Ducks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Purdue returning its three seniors, it will be a legitimate contender for a Big Ten title and a trip to the 2027 Final Four. The Boilermakers were in that conversation before the start of this season, but Wollard's absence forced the Boilermakers to adjust on the fly.

Nebraska, Wisconsin and Penn State will still be tough contenders, but this suddenly becomes a Boilermaker squad that returns nearly all of its production from the 2026 campaign. The only player who won't be back is transfer middle blocker Kate Hansen, who is out of eligibility.

In addition to the three seniors, Purdue will also return All-Big Ten libero Ryan McAleer, All-Big Ten outside hitter Addy Tindall, and All-Big Ten setter Taylor Anderson. Defensive specialists Elle Schara and MaryKate Scheumann return to the back row and pin-hitter Mimi Mambu is in the mix, as well.

Obviously, there could be some attrition via the transfer portal, but the Boilers appear to be in a great shape heading into next season.

Purdue's last Big Ten title came in 1985 under head coach Carol Dewey. The Boilermakers have consistently been a top-four team under Shondell, but they have a real opportunity to hang a conference championship banner with Wollard, Anderson and Charles all returning next fall.

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