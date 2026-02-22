2026 Purdue Basketball Signee Wins Conference Player of the Year Award

Incoming Purdue seven-footer Sinan Huan has received some postseason accolades for his production at Georgetown Prep this season. He was named the Interstate Athletic Conference Player of the Year after putting up huge numbers during his senior season.

Huan received the honor after averaging 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game. He helped lead his team to the IAC championship, as Georgetown Prep defeated Episcopal 55-48.

Huan had another big performance in the title game, scoring 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking four shots.

"A special and well-earned honor for Sinan Huan, whos resilience and impact on both ends of the floor made him the most imposing player in the conference," coach Howard Blue said.

Huan is one of four players in Purdue's 2026 recruiting class. He's listed as a four-star prospect on the 247Sports website, and is ranked as the No. 70 overall player of his cycle. The seven-footer committed to coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers over offers from Illinois, Alabama, Northwestern, Maryland, Ohio State, Florida and others.

Purdue's 2026 recruiting class ranks seventh in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Georgetown Prep will now prepare to play in the Maryland Private School State Basketball Tournament.

What Huan brings to Purdue

It's no surprise that Painter and his staff recruited a talented seven-footer so easily. Huan will immediately provide the team with depth at the five position, alongisde 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen.

Huan really shined during FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging five blocks per contest for the event. He's an elite shot blocker and a player who provides a tremendous presence on the defensive end.

“Sinan gives us exactly what we were looking for in the center position. He is a player that can change the game on the defensive end, not just blocking shots but by being a deterrent in the lane," Painter said in a statement. "He has an absolutely huge upside in terms of playing inside and outside. What really drew us to him is giving us another big presence to go with Daniel (Jacobsen) and Raleigh (Burgess). We knew we needed help on the frontline after losing Oscar (Cluff), Trey (Kaufman-Renn) and Liam (Murphy) and we are really excited about his upside on both ends of the floor.”

Huan also moves really well for a player of his size. He can be a low-post scorer and strong rebounder, but he can also help with Purdue's spacing offensively becuase of his ability to move without the ball.

