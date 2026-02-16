Matt Painter Emphasizes Importance of Beating No. 1 Michigan for Purdue's Title Hopes

When Matt Painter coached at Southern Illinois two decades ago, he would often tell his team as March Madness approached, "We're good, we just can't lose anymore." It was a pressure-filled message to his team that, if the Salukies wanted to participate in the NCAA Tournament, they couldn't leave any doubt.

More than 20 years later, Painter finds himself in a similar situation at Purdue. Instead of a March Madness bid, though, the Boilermakers are trying to remain in the hunt for a Big Ten championship.

If No. 7 Purdue can defeat No. 1 Michigan at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night, the Boilers will pull within 1.5 games of the Wolverines in the league standings. However, a loss would likely be the nail in the coffin for the program's Big Ten championship hopes.

"We want all these games to be meaningful games. The only way for us, in the situation we're in, is to keep winning," Painter told reporters on Monday. "If you don't, you're going to get separated from trying to win a championship. You're not winning the Big Ten if you can't win this game; you're just not. I don't know how many losses they'll get."

A three-game losing streak in January put Purdue behind the 8-ball in the chase for a Big Ten title. The Boilermakers have corrected the ship with four straight wins, sitting with an 11-3 record in conference play.

Michigan is in the catbird seat, owning a 14-1 Big Ten record and having a two-game lead on Illinois and a 2.5-game advantage on both Purdue and Nebraska. The Wolverines still have the Boilermakers, No. 10 Illinois, Iowa and No. 15 Michigan State on the schedule.

Purdue was selected as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten. The senior class is hoping to claim its third conference championship in four years. In order to accomplish that task, the Boilermakers have to knock off the top-ranked Wolverines on Tuesday night.

Every remaining game is meaningful for Purdue

A loss to Michigan would be devastating to Purdue's Big Ten title chances, but it certainly doesn't diminish the importance of the five remaining games on the schedule.

With games against Indiana, No. 15 Michigan State, Ohio State, Northwestern, and No. 24 Wisconsin still ahead, the Boilermakers are looking to put themselves in the best position possible to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

"They can still be meaningful no matter what because you're improving your seed, you're helping yourself get better, you're doing things," Painter said. "It's why you play the game. You play the game to win a Big Ten championship, to go to the Final Four and hopefully win a national championship."

