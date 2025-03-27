2026 Purdue Commit Luke Ertel Named to Underclass 'Supreme 15' by IBCA
Future Purdue guard Luke Ertel has received some major accolades from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA). This week, the Mt. Vernon (Ind.) standout was named to the 2024-25 Underclass "Supreme 15" following a stellar season.
Ertel was among 15 underclassmen who received the honor for his work on the hardwood this past season. The 6-foot-2 junior guard averaged 22.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Marauders. He also shot 51% from the floor, 45% from three-point range and 91% from the free throw line.
Per IBCA's website, "The 'Supreme 15' is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size."
Mt. Vernon finished the 2024-25 high school basketball season with a 21-6 record and reached the 4A semistate round of the IHSAA Boys' Basketball Tournament. The Marauders lost to Jeffersonville 63-59 last weekend.
Per 247Sports, Ertel is listed as a three-star prospect and is ranked as one of the top-150 players in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He is currently the only player in his class committed to play for the Boilermakers.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HUMMEL ON RADIO CALL: Former Purdue star and college basketball analyst and broadcaster Robbie Hummel will be on the call for Friday's Sweet 16 matchup between Purdue and Houston. CLICK HERE
BILAS GIVES KEYS FOR PURDUE: What will it take for Purdue to get past Houston, Tennessee or Kentucky and make a run to the Final Four? ESPN's Jay Bilas breaks it down for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-HOUSTON: No. 4 seed Purdue will play No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. TV and radio information, top players, key stats, coach profiles and more. CLICK HERE