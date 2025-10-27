2027 Guard Jason Gardner Jr. Shares Photos of Purdue Visit — What He Would Bring
Jason Gardner Jr., an Indiana product and one of the top guards in the 2027 recruiting class, recently took an unofficial visit to Purdue over the weekend. He's a big-time target for the Boilermakers, and the Fishers High School (Ind.) prospect shared some images from his time in West Lafayette.
Gardner, who is currently listed as the No. 2 in-state player per 247Sports, took an unofficial visit to Purdue on Oct. 25. He shared a handful of photos from his time on campus, but was sure to say that he is still not committed to any program.
The 6-foot-1 guard has received interest from more than a dozen programs, earning offers from Purdue, Indiana, Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and others.
Gardner is ranked among the top-30 prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. He's coming off a sophomore season at Fishers in which he averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.
The Tigers finished last season with a 30-1 record, losing a heartbreaker to Jeffersonville in the state championship game 67-66. Gardner ended the game with 15 points to lead Fishers in that contest.
What Gardner would bring to Purdue
Gardner's elite talent hasn't gone unnoticed. He's ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The junior guard has plenty of skills that would translate to the next level.
At 6-foot-1, Gardner might be slightly undersized, but he makes up for it with his quickness, ball-handling skills, passing ability, and fearless mentality. He's able to break down defenders off the dribble, easily getting into the paint to attack the basket or create an open look for a teammate.
Because he's so effective around the rim and can finish at the basket with either hand, Gardner lures defenders in on the dribble, creating an open opportunity for a teammate. He has good vision, often getting those players the ball in good scoring position.
Gardner is also tremendous in transition and can push the ball himself or pass it ahead for a quick bucket in the fast break. When he gets open looks from behind the three-point line, he's more than capable of knocking them down.
As a member of the 2027 class, Gardner would be joining 2026 point guard Luke Ertel and potentially Omer Mayer, who arrived at Purdue as a member of the 2025 class. There is some expectation that Mayer could jump to the NBA after his sophomore season, but that's down the road.
Gardner is a popular target on the recruiting front, which likely means we won't hear about a commitment for some time. Still, he's a player worth monitoring as an in-state prospect who has a lot to offer.
