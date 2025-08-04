4-Star Sharp-Shooter Jacob Webber Sets Official Visit Date to Purdue
Jacob Webber, a talented small forward in the 2026 recruiting class, has scheduled an official visit to Purdue for late August. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news on Monday.
Webber has scheduled his official visit to Purdue for Aug. 28-30, per Tipton's report. The 6-foot-6 wing will also take an official visit to Tennessee from Sept. 11-14.
Purdue's football team will have its home opener of the 2025 season against Ball State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, when Webber is in town.
Webber's official visit to Purdue will be just a month after receiving a scholarship offer from the Boilermakers. Coach Matt Painter and his staff extended an offer to the sharp-shooting forward in July.
Webber spent the last two seasons playing in Kearney, Neb. This past year, he averaged 21.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. He also shot 46% from the field, 42% from three-point range, and 90% from the free throw line.
Per 247Sports, Webber ranks as the No. 90 overall prospect in the class and has received a four-star ranking. He is transferring to La Lumiere in LaPorte, Ind., for his final season at the prep level.
Jacob Webber's game
Over the last two seasons in Kearney, Webber has established himself as a quality three-point shooter. He's connected on 42% of all of his three-point attempts over the last two years, knocking down 171 shots from distance.
Webber is capable of putting the basketball on the deck and driving to the basket, but the strength of his game is behind the three-point arc. He can knock down shots in transition from long range, but is really good in spot-up situations or when coming off screens.
His game is similar to that of current Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, who has become a stellar shooter for the Boilermakers over his first three seasons.
Webber has received other offers from Creighton, Cal, Cincinnati, Drake, Nebraska, Omaha, St. Louis, Washington, and others.
