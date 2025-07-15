Purdue Extends Offer to 2026 Sharp-Shooting Wing at La Lumiere
Another recruit in the 2026 recruiting class has popped up on Matt Painter's radar. On Monday, Purdue extended an offer to 6-foot-6 forward Jacob Webber, a sharp-shooting wing who will play his senior season at the high school level at La Lumiere (LaPorte, Ind.).
Webber announced that he received an offer from the Boilermakers with a post on social media, saying, "Blessed to receive another D! offer from Purdue University." The offer comes after the forward's performance in the Adidas 3SSB circuit in Rock Hill, S.C.
The 6-foot-6 forward is ranked as the No. 95 prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is listed as a four-star talent.
Webber spent the last two seasons playing in Kearney, Neb. This past year, he averaged 21.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. He also shot 46% from the field, 42% from three-point range and 90% from the free throw line.
Over the last two seasons in Kearney, Webber has established himself as a quality three-point shooter. He's connected on 42% of all of his three-point attempts over the last two years, knocking down 171 shots from distance.
Webber is capable of putting the basketball on the deck and driving to the basket, but the strength of his game is behind the three-point arc. He can knock down shots in transition from long range, but is really good in spot-up situations or when coming off screens.
His game is similar to that of current Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, who has become a stellar shooter for the Boilermakers over his first three seasons with the Boilermakers.
After two years at Kearney, Webber announced that he will transfer to La Lumiere for his final season at the high school level. He has already received offers from multiple programs. Along with Purdue, he's also received offers from Nebraska, Creighton, Cal, Drake, Omaha, St. Louis, and Washington.
Highlights of Jacob Webber
