5-Star Prospect, Purdue Target Jalen Haralson Cancels Kansas, Missouri Visits
Five-star prospect Jalen Haralson, one of the top prospects in college basketball's 2025 recruiting class, has reportedly canceled visits to Kansas and Missouri. He's additionally moved up his official visit to Purdue to this coming weekend, per 247Sports.
So far this fall, Haralson has taken visits to Indiana, Notre Dame and Michigan State. He's also made a visit to Auburn.
"I feel like whenever I have that gut feeling that I'll know," Haralson said, per 247Sports. "I'm getting close to that decision and I think that I will make it really soon. I don't know the exact date yet but I think it will be really soon after I get back from the Purdue visit."
Haralson is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and is considered the best player out of Indiana. The 6-foot-6 wing began his career at Fishers High School (Ind.) before transferring to La Lumiere in LaPorte.
As a freshman, Haralson averaged 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He made a big jump in his sophomore campaign, averaging 23.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Purdue appears to be in really good position as Haralson nears his final decision. How much will the visit to West Lafayette impact his choice? It doesn't sound like we'll have to wait long to find out.
Coach Matt Painter and his staff have been incredibly active on the recruiting front over the summer, but the Boilermakers still don't have a commitment yet in the 2025 class. We'll see if that changes in the near future when Haralson makes his final decision.
