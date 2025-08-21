Nation's Top Point Guard in 2026 Class Cuts Purdue From Group of Finalists
Taylen Kinney, the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, is no longer considering Purdue has a destination. The five-star guard trimmed his list down to eight programs this week, cutting the Boilermakers from his list.
Kinney had initially included Purdue on his list of 12 schools he was considering for his commitment. That list is now down to eight, including Indiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Texas, Louisville, Kansas, Arkansas, and Miami. The news comes via Joe Tipton of On3.
Kinney is ranked as the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also listed as the No. 12 overall prospect in the cycle, receiving a five-star rating.
Perhaps it's not a huge surprise that Purdue was cut from Kinney's list. The Boilermakers already have a commitment from point guard Luke Ertel, a 6-foot-1 guard in the 2026 class. Plus, Purdue is welcoming in freshman guard Omer Mayer as a member of the 2025 cycle.
The Boilermakers could have two really good point guard options, at least, entering the 2026-27 season.
Kinney is coming off a season with Overtime Elite in which he averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. His three-point percentage was barely above 33% but he did shoot the ball at a 55.6% clip from the floor.
