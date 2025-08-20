Oscar Cluff Explains Why Transfer to Purdue Was a 'No-Brainer'
Purdue knew it wanted to add Oscar Cluff to the roster shortly after the Sweet 16 loss to Houston to end the 2024-25 campaign. It didn't take long for the 6-foot-11 center to commit to coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers out of the transfer portal, either.
Cluff, who had just completed a year at South Dakota State in which he averaged 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, committed to Purdue on March 31. He fills a big void for the Boilermakers at the center position, especially when it comes to rebounding.
In a recent video posted by the Purdue creative team, Cluff explained why his commitment to Purdue was a "no-brainer."
"It was really a no-brainer in the end, I hate Painter and Paul (Lusk) come out and recruit me," Cluff said. "The welcoming and the love that I've gotten have been incredible. From there, it was just Purdue all the way.
"When I was looking at all the schools, there were only really a few schools that played with a traditional five ... and then I think the track record with the coaches, (especially) Coach (Brandon Brantley)."
Purdue certainly has a strong history of developing traditional big men. It has produced NBA players in JaJuan Johnson, Isaac Haas, AJ Hammons, Caleb Swanigan, and Zach Edey. And, of course, Edey transformed from a low-three-star recruit to a two-time National Player of the Year.
Cluff has had to learn a lot during his time in West Lafayette this summer, but he says he's getting plenty of assistance from the coaching staff.
"Painter has been helping me, all the coaches have been helping me." Cluff said. "Obviously, it's been a little more complex with everything that gets ran here and the way things run, but they've all been a huge help to me and helped me feel like I should be here."
Oscar Cluff describes his playing style
When Purdue started searching for pieces it could add to its 2025-26 roster, a strong rebounder was something it needed. The Boilermakers found that skill with Cluff, who ranked fourth in rebounds per game and second in offensive rebounding in all of college basketball last year.
Cluff says he loves to play a physical brand of basketball and chasing down rebounds to create extra possessions for his team. It's exactly what Purdue needed to add.
"Kind of old-school, kind of traditional. I like getting physical, bumping people around, back to the basket," Cluff said when describing his game. "Every time the ball gets shot, every time the ball goes up, my goal is to be the first one there. You have to tip it out to a teammate, have to grab it every time.
Where does Cluff's physical nature come from? He said that playing rugby as a child probably influenced how he approaches the game of basketball, at least to a small degree.
"Growing up and playing rugby, I enjoyed it, but I got too tall for it," Cluff said. "I think it translates a little bit without doing too much."
