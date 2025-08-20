2026 4-Star Forward Quinn Costello Sets Official Visit Date to Purdue
Quinn Costello, one of the top forwards in the 2026 recruiting class, has set an official visit date to Purdue. The four-star talent and one of the rising prospects of his cycle is headed to West Lafayette on Friday, Aug. 22, per 247Sports.
Costello is a 6-foot-10, 195-pound forward who attends The Newman School in Boston. He recently narrowed down his list of options to six programs, which included Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Texas, and Minnesota.
Costello is an incredibly skilled shooter, a player who can stretch the floor at the four position. He can knock down spot-up three-pointers, roll to the basket for easy points, and run in transition. His shooting ability helps his team space the floor on the offensive end.
The style of Costello's game is similar to that of former Purdue great Robbie Hummel. He would have to show some big improvements on the defensive end, but his offensive skill set has really opened some eyes over the summer.
Last season at The Newman School, Costello averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He shot 44% from the floor and knocked down 36% of his attempts from behind the three-point line.
During the summer, Costello played on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit with the Middlesex Magic.
Highlights of Quinn Costello
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WHY ANALYST IS HIGH ON PURDUE: Another basketball analyst is really high on Purdue entering the 2025-26 season. He explains why the Boilermakers are a "top-three" team in the country. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ALUM EXCITED ABOUT CLUFF, MAYER: There's a lot of hype surrounding the additions of Oscar Cluff and Omer Mayer at Purdue. One former Boilermaker is already excited about their potential. CLICK HERE
MURPHY ON WHY HE PICKED PURDUE: Liam Murphy chose to spend his final year of college eligibility at Purdue. He says the family aspect and the chance to do "something special" appealed to him. CLICK HERE