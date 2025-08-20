Purdue Basketball is Nation's Best Against High-Major Competition This Decade
Purdue's success this decade could be measured in a number of different ways. The Boilermakers have won two Big Ten regular-season titles, a Big Ten Tournament championship, and have reached the NCAA Tournament every single year since the start of the 2020-21 season. But there's another stat that shows just how good Purdue has been under coach Matt Painter recently.
Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Purdue owns a 100-38 record against high-major opponents, according to a graphic shared by Cobra Stats on social media. The 72.5% win percentage is the highest in college basketball this decade.
Additionally, Purdue's 100 wins are tied with Duke for the most in college basketball during that stretch. No other team from the Big Ten cracked the top 10 on the list.
Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Purdue has won 134 games, which is tied for third nationally among notable programs, per College Basketball Report. Houston sits at 160, and Gonzaga has 143 wins in that stretch. Duke is tied with Purdue at 134 victories.
Purdue will have an opportunity to add to its win total over high-major opponents again this season. Not only will the Boilermakers play 20 Big Ten games, but they have games against six high-major opponents during the nonconference portion of the schedule, playing Alabama, Memphis, Texas Tech/Wake Forest, Iowa State, Marquette, and Auburn.
