Purdue Adds Ohio Cornerback to 2027 Recruiting Class

Purdue's busy weekend on the recruiting front ended on a high note. The Boilermakers landed a verbal commitment from three-star Ohio cornerback Roman Combs, a prospect with several major offers.

Combs announced his decision on Sunday, the same weekend after taking an official visit to campus. He became the eighth player in the 2027 recruiting class to verbally commit to Purdue. He's also the fourth pledge for the Boilers in a five-day span.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound defensive back, Combs holds offers from several other programs. He received interest from Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Penn State, Louisville, Pitt, Wake Forest, West Virginia and multiple Group of Five schools.

Kenyon Norman (3) of Lakota East is dropped for a loss by Roman Combs (23) of Lakota West. | Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Combs attends Lakota West High School in Ohio. He played in just five games during his junior season in 2025, finishing the year with 14 tackles, six pass break-ups and two interceptions.

Before transferring to Lakota West, Combs attended Cooper High School in Kentucky. As a sophomore in 2024, he was responsible for 41 tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception.

Combs becomes the second cornerback to commit to Purdue in the 2027 class, along with three-star California prospect Gianni Porfilio. Combs is ranked as the No. 88 cornerback in the cycle and the No. 40 player from Ohio.

Purdue's recruiting class currently ranks 58th nationally and 17th in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.

Boilers getting some much-needed commitments

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Until this week, Purdue's 2027 recruiting class had looked pretty thin. Thanks to an influx of commitments, the Boilermakers are now up to eight verbal pledges for the cycle. It's not a huge number, but it has doubled since the calendar turned to June.

In the last week, Purdue has also added commitments from three-star defensive end Owen Roberts, three-star defensive lineman Wesley Gover and three-star running back Izayveon Moore.

The Boilermakers also lost a commitment from three-star wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo.

Landing Combs and Gover have been significant additions to Purdue's class, as they're currently the two highest-ranked prospects the Boilermakers have gotten. It should also serve as a boost for the coaching staff that they edged out Indiana and Penn State for Combs' pledge over the weekend.

It's still early in the summer and Barry Odom has plenty of time to bolster the 2027 class. There's no doubt, though, Purdue needed a nice week on the recruiting trail to gain some momentum with this cycle.

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