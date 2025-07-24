Purdue Among 6 Finalists to Land Elite Texas Forward in 2026 Recruiting Class
Purdus is among a group of six finalists to land Bo Ogden, one of the top small forwards in the 2026 recruiting class. Joe Tipton of On3 reported that the top-50 prospect has narrowed down his list of options and is giving the Boilermakers serious consideration.
Ogden is a 6-foot-5 forward out of Austin, Texas, and is listed as the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He took an official visit to Purdue back in February.
“[The visit] was really cool. I really like that staff. I really like coach [Matt] Painter, coach [Paul] Lusk, all those guys. It’s been good to get to know them," Ogden told ZagsBlog.com about his visit to West Lafayette. "The facilities are really nice and I got to see a home game. It was a crazy atmosphere, so it was good. They played USC and won by 20, but it was still packed and going crazy until the buzzer.”
Along with Purdue, Ogden is also considering Texas, Kansas, Gonzaga, Tennessee, and Virginia. His father, Chris Ogden, is the general manager of the University of Texas' men's basketball program.
Ogden attends St. Michael's Catholic in Austin, where he has put together three strong high school seasons. Last year, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 22 games. The forward shot 41% from the floor and 30% from three-point range.
Ogden had his best season as a sophomore in 2023-24, averaging 17.3 points and 4.4 boards per contest. That year, he shot 50% from the floor and 46% from behind the arc.
Purdue currently has just one player committed in the 2026 class: 6-foot-1 guard Luke Ertel, a native of Fortville, Ind. Even with just one commit, the Boilermakers rank 10th nationally in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.
Kinney also considering Purdue
Ogden isn't the only 2026 prospect with Purdue on the mind. Top-ranked point guard Taylen Kinney also released a list of programs he's still considering for his commitment. The Boilermakers were in the mix for the heavily-recruited guard from Newport, Ky.
The 6-foot-1 guard is also considering Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, Arkansas, Xavier, Indiana, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, and Kansas.
Kinney is ranked as the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also listed as the No. 11 overall prospect in the cycle, receiving a five-star rating.
Kinney is coming off a season with Overtime Elite in which he averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. His three-point percentage was barely above 33% but he did shoot the ball at a 55.6% clip from the floor.
