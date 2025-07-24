Latest NBA on NBC Announcement Involves Former Purdue Star Robbie Hummel
Purdue icon and current college basketball analyst Robbie Hummel is taking a big step in his career. The former Boilermaker will be part of the NBA on NBC's broadcast coverage for the 2025-26 season. Hummel, as well as five others, has been selected as a broadcast analyst for the upcoming year.
NBA coverage returns to NBC and Peacock for the first time in over two decades. The last iteration of the NBA on NBC ran from 1990 to 2002.
"Six more talented names have joined the NBA on NBC and Peacock," NBC announced on X.
Hummel has spent the last several years working as a college basketball analyst, appearing on ESPN, FOX, Big Ten Network, NBC, and Peacock. He's emerged as one of the top analysts covering the sport, a big reason why he is landing an opportunity to broadcast NBA games.
The list of broadcasters covering the NBA on NBC and Peacock now includes:
- Jamal Crawford
- Reggie Miller
- Grant Hill
- Austin Rivers
- Derek Fisher
- Brian Scalabrine
- Robbie Hummel
- Brad Daugherty
- Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
- Michael Grady (play-by-play)
- Noah Eagle (play-by-play)
- Terry Gannon (play-by-play)
Hummel's broadcasting career
Hummel played at Purdue from 2007-12, scoring 1,772 points, collecting 862 rebounds, and dishing out 268 assists during his time in West Lafayette. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and was a second-team All-American in 2010. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected the 6-foot-8 forward in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.
After his professional career concluded, Hummel jumped into broadcasting in 2017. He started as a commentator and studio analyst for ESPN and Big Ten Network, but he quickly gained popularity as one of the top analysts in the game.
Over his nearly-decade-long career in broadcasting, Hummel has become synonymous with college basketball coverage. He's worked for ESPN, Big Ten Network, FOX, NBC and Peacock, and has also been on Westwood One radio broadcasts. Hummel's work ranges from regular season games to the NIT to the NCAA Tournament.
Now, the former Boilermaker is getting an opportunity to broadcast NBA games with other elite analysts, including Miller and Hill.
Most of Hummel's work will come as a game analyst, while others may assist with studio shows. In the release from NBC, there was not mention of how the former Purdue star's new role could impact his coverage during the college basketball season.
