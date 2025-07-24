Purdue Offers Top 50 Forward From California in 2026 Recruiting Class
Purdue has extended another offer to a highly-touted prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. On Wednesday, the Boilermakers reached out to four-star forward Maximo Adams out of Chatsworth, Calif. He's ranked as one of the top-50 players in the cycle, per 247Sports.
Adams announced that he received an offer from coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers with a social media post. He has earned more than 30 offers during his recruitment.
"Very blessed to receive an offer from Purdue University," Adams wrote on X. "Thank you Coach Painter and the staff for believing in me."
Adams is skilled in a number of areas on both ends of the floor, with a strong jump shot and an ability to move without the basketball. He also uses his length to block shots and create problems on the defensive end.
During the recent Peach Jam, Adams averaged an impressive double-double, posting 18.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.
Several major programs have extended an offer to Adams. Along with Purdue, Adams has also received interest from Alabama, BYU, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Seton Hall, Syracuse, and Texas, among others.
Adams was previously one of the top 20 recruits in the 2026 recruiting class, but knee surgery delayed his progress. Still, he's considered one of the best players in the cycle, ranking No. 40 overall, per 247Sports. He's considered a four-star talent.
Maximo Adams highlights
