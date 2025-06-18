Purdue Basketball: 5-Star Forward Cameron Williams Schedules Official Visit
Cameron Williams, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, is headed to West Lafayette in August. The 6-foot-11 forward out of Phoenix has scheduled an official visit to Purdue, according to a report from 247Sports.
Dushawn London of 247Sports reported that Williams has scheduled official visits for Texas and Purdue. He'll pay a visit to West Lafayette on Aug. 29 and will head to Austin on Sept. 5.
Williams is ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a five-star ranking and holds several offers from major programs, including Purdue, Texas, Duke, Indiana, Arizona, Louisville, and Notre Dame.
During his junior season at St. Mary's in Phoenix, Williams enjoyed a stellar campaign. He averaged 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per contest. Williams shot 51% from the floor and 36% from three-point range.
Williams can score the basketball in a variety of ways, demonstrating the ability to get buckets at the rim while also stepping out behind the three-point line. For a player of his size, he runs the floor well and can be a scoring option in transition. He's also a strong cutter and moves well when the basketball isn't in his hands, creating open opportunities for himself. He does have some iso game in his bag, but it's not his greatest strength.
Defensively, Williams uses his length to block shots at the rim and alter looks from long range. He can play physical defense without fouling and knows how to appropriately alter shots, even if he doesn't come up with a block. On more than a few occasions, he's turned steals on the perimeter into an easy two points.
"Williams is a rapidly ascending prospect with a wealth of long-term tools, and while he is not yet a finished product by any means, he has one of the highest long-term upside in the class. Now standing at 6-foot-11 with shoes on, he has mobility, athleticism, budding face-up skill, and defensive versatility alike," wrote 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein. "He’s a bouncy leaper, excellent runner, and can really cover the court at his size. He has a soft, natural touch and shows shooting potential to not only space the floor, but even shoot off the dribble, even with a relatively quick natural release."
Currently, Purdue has just one player committed in its 2026 class: 6-foot-1 guard Luke Ertel out of Fortville, Ind. (Mt. Vernon High School). The in-state guard is ranked as the No. 54 prospect of the cycle and is considered a four-star talent.
Williams certainly looks like a player who would fit into Matt Painter's system in West Lafayette.
Cameron Williams highlights
