Purdue Basketball Extends Offer to 7-Foot-2 Center in 2028 Class
Purdue coach Matt Painter is already looking to bring in another seven-foot center to West Lafayette. This weekend, 7-foot-2 high school sophomore Dylan Betts announced that he has received an offer from the Boilermakers.
Painter was in the Omaha area last week for Adidas 3SSB sessions, where Betts played for Tru Colorado 15U. Just a few days later, Purdue extended an offer to the rising star.
Betts holds offers from three programs now: Purdue, Washington and UNLV.
Currently, Betts has no ratings from 247Sports, but that's likely to change. He has shown how dominant he can be on both ends of the floor with Tru Colorado. He is an excellent shot blocker and has little trouble finishing around the rim.
Betts finished his freshman season at Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.), averaging 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game. He also shot 51% from the floor.
Purdue has done an excellent job of recruiting and developing quality big men during Painter's time in West Lafayette. A lot of that credit goes to Brandon Brantley, who works with guys in the post. Brantley has helped develop Zach Edey, Trevion Williams, Caleb Swanigan, AJ Hammons, and Isaac Haas.
Betts is the younger brother of current UCLA star Lauren Betts, the Big Ten and National Defensive Player of the Year in 2024-25, and Siena Betts, a 2025 UCLA commit. His mother, Michelle, was a volleyball player at Long Beach State, and his father, Andrew, played basketball at Long Beach State and was a second-round pick in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
Dylan Betts highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE OFFERS ILLINOIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Purdue coach Matt Painter and his staff have extended an offer to Jaxson Davis, a 6-foot-1 guard in the 2027 class. He was the 2024-25 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. CLICK HERE
PURDUE BASKETBALL 1,000-POINT SCORERS: The list of 1,000-point scorers in the history of Purdue men's basketball continues to grow with each season. Here's the complete list of every Boilermaker to reach that impressive milestone. CLICK HERE
EDEY EARNS ALL-ROOKIE HONORS: Former Purdue superstar Zach Edey received NBA All-Rookie honors after averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in his first year with the Memphis Grizzlies. CLICK HERE