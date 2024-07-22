4-Star Guard, Indiana Native Braylon Mullins Includes Purdue in Top-10 Schools
Purdue has made the list of top-10 schools for heavily-recruited in-state guard Braylon Mullins. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard and 2025 prospect narrowed his list down, per On3's Joe Tipton.
Mullins is considered one of the top prospects in the country in the 2025 recruiting class. Per 247Sports' Composite rankings, the Greenfield, Ind. native ranks No. 74 nationally and is the No. 4 prospect from Indiana.
Along with Purdue, Mullins is also considering Indiana, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, North Carolina, Duke, UConn, Kentucky and Kansas. The list of 10 schools is trimmed down from 32 offers the Greenfield-Central High School standout has received.
Mullins took an unofficial visit to Purdue on June 26. He received an offer from the Boilermakers earlier this summer following a conversation with coach Matt Painter.
"After a great conversation with (Coach Painter) I am blessed to receive a division 1 offer from (Purdue)!!" Mullins wrote on X back in May. "Thank you for the opportunity!"
Mullins had an outstanding junior season at Greenfield-Central High School. The 6-foot-5 star guard averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Mullins also shot 56% from the floor and 43% from 3-point range during the 2023-24 season.
Greenfield-Central made it through the regular season with a perfect 22-0 record. The Cougars reached the finals of Sectional 9 (Class 4A) before suffering their only loss of the year, a 60-48 defeat at the hands of New Palestine.
Through three years at the high school level, Mullins has scored 1,271 points, collected 351 rebounds, recorded 178 steals and dished out 171 assists. He was also a member of the Indiana Junior All-Stars this year.
Related stories on Purdue basketball recruiting
PURDUE OFFERS 2026 CENTER: Purdue extended an offer to 6-foot-10 center Ethan Taylor this week. The Kansas native is a four-star talent who ranks as a top-60 player in the 2026 class. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TARGET OFF TO MONTVERDE: Purdue target and four-star forward Trent Sisley is transferring from Heritage Hills (Lincoln City, Ind.) to Montverde Academy (Orlando, Fla.) this season. CLICK HERE