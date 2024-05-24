Purdue Basketball Extends Offer to 2026 4-Star Guard Felipe Quinones
The Purdue basketball coaching staff has extended another offer this week. Thursday, four-star guard Felipe Quinones revealed that he received an offer from the Boilermakers as a member of the 2026 recruiting class.
Quinones, a 6-foot-4 guard from IMG Academy, made the announcement with a social media post.
"After a great conversation with Coach Painter and his Coaching Staff, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Purdue University," the rising junior wrote on X. "Thanks Coach for this Opportunity!!"
Quinones is considered one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, ranking No. 54 overall by 247Sports. He's also listed as the No. 15 shooting guard for the cycle.
Purdue became the seventh program to offer the 6-foot-4 guard. Other schools to express interest include Baylor, Cal, Cincinnati, Memphis, Ole Miss and UCF.
In 13 games of the EYBL E16 circuit, Quinones averaged 18.8 points per game while shooting better than 50% from the floor. He also connected on 43% of his shots from 3-point range.
Painter and his staff have been busy on the recruiting front this week. The Boilermakers have extended offers to three players, with Quinones being the only from the 2026 class.
On Monday, Greenfield-Central standout and four-star guard Braylon Mullins announced that he received an offer from Purdue. Later in the week, Whitmer (Toledo, Ohio) High School guard Antione West Jr. received an offer from the Boilers.
Both Mullins and West are members of the 2025 recruiting class.
