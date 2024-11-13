Purdue Basketball Officially Signs 3-Star Guard in 2025 Recruiting Class
It's now official, Antione West Jr. has signed with Purdue. The three-star guard in the 2025 recruiting class signed his Letter of Intent during college basketball's signing period on Wednesday.
West is currently the only player in the 2025 class committed to Purdue. He chose Matt Painter and the Boilermakers over Nebraska in October.
Purdue posted about West's official commitment on Wednesday. Per 247Sports, the shooting guard ranks as a top-200 overall prospect and was a top-five talent out of Ohio.
“I chose Purdue because to me it just felt most like home when I was there. Not only was it a school I always wanted to go to growing up, but they expressed the same interest I had towards them with me. My skill set and size is a good fit and I can really help them moving forward," West told On3's Joe Tipton following his commitment.
Last season at Whitmer High School (Toledo), West averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He was named Division I All-Ohio First Team following the 2023-24 season.
Antione West Jr. highlights
