Matt Painter Hits Career Milestone as Purdue Defeats Yale
Purdue coach Matt Painter continues to inch closer to win No. 500 at Purdue. On Monday night, the long-tenured leader of the Boilermakers hit another impressive career milestone.
Painter collected his 450th win at Purdue on Monday night, as the Boilermakers posted a 92-84 victory over Yale. The team improved to 3-0 on the season, as well.
Overall, Painter has won 475 career games. Before taking the job at Purdue, Painter was the coach at Southern Illinois for one season (2003-04), posting a 25-5 record.
Currently, Painter ranks fourth in wins among Big Ten coaches at one school. His former coach at Purdue, Gene Keady, sits at third on the list with 512 wins while in West Lafayette.
Michigan State's Tom Izzo has tallied 709 wins (and counting) and Bob Knight sits second on the list with 662 wins while at Indiana.
Painter is in his 20th season at Purdue, leading the Boilermakers to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. He guided the team to a 34-5 record last season, winning a 26th conference title and earning a trip to the National Championship Game.
