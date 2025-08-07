Purdue Basketball Offers 7-Foot Center in 2026 Recruiting Class
Purdue coach Matt Painter has extended an offer to another 7-foot center in the 2026 recruiting class. Last week, the Boilermakers offered Sinan Huan, who currently attends Georgetown Preparatory Academy in Maryland.
Huan, who is listed at 7-foot, 225 pounds on the 247Sports recruiting website, picked up an offer from Purdue after a conversation with Painter last week. He played for China in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer, averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He was a monster at the rim, blocking 5.0 shots per game, which ranked first in the event.
For perspective, current Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen averaged 1.9 blocks per game, which ranked second in the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Huan is ranked as the No. 74 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He's also considered a top-10 center and has received a four-star ranking from the recruiting website.
During the 2026 recruiting cycle, Painter has offered six centers in the class. Others to receive a Purdue offer include Ethan Taylor, Jamyn Sundrup, Javonte Floyd, Luigi Suigo, and Arafan Diane.
Diane, the top-ranked center in the 2026 class, included Purdue among his top-12 schools.
Huan has also received offers from Alabama, Creighton, Illinois, Mississippi State, and Florida.
Sinan Huan's game and highlights
Huan is a mobile big man who plays a similar style to former Purdue center Matt Haarms. He's quick for a 7-footer and is able to change directions with relative ease, making him a threat in transition. Huan is also an excellent cutter and can get to the basket for throw-down lobs with relative ease.
The 7-footer is also able to play a post-up game, though he'd probably need to put on a little muscle if he played in the Big Ten. Still, Huan has an elite skill set that would only improve under the Purdue coaching staff, which has earned a reputation for developing bigs like Zach Edey, Isaac Haas, JaJuan Johnson, AJ Hammons, Caleb Swanigan, and others.
Where Huan really shines is on the defensive end. He averaged 5.0 blocks per game in the FIBA U19 World Cup over the summer. He has excellent timing and is able to use his length to protect the rim. He needs to hone his rebounding skills, but that would be something that would improve with time.
Below are some of Huan's highlights from the Nike EYBL Circuit during the summer.
