Purdue Basketball Offers 7-Foot Center in 2026 Recruiting Class

After a great conversation with Coach Painter, 7'1 Sinan Huan (Class of 2026) has earned a major offer from Purdue 🔥



Sinan averaged 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, and 5.0 BLK at U19 World Cup — finishing #1 in blocks. @GPrepBasketball @VerbalCommits @teamdurant_AAU pic.twitter.com/6QiEsUhHzP