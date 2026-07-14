Purdue Extends Offer to Rising Michigan Guard in 2029 Class

Purdue reached into Michigan to extend an offer to a rising star in the 2029 recruiting class. The Boilermakers have shown interest in 6-foot-5 combo guard Drew Cabana, a highly-touted prospect from Chelsea, Mich. who just completed his freshman high school season.

Cabana announced in a social media post this week that he received an offer from Purdue.

"After a great conversation, I'm very blessed to receive an offer from Purdue University," Cabana posted on X. "Thank you to [Coach Painter] and the rest of the coaching staff."

Cabana had an outstanding freshman year at Chelsea High School, located just outside of Ann Arbor. He averaged 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. His Bulldogs squad reached the Division II state quarterfinals to close out the 2025-26 season.

As a result, Cabana was named an honorable mention Freshman All-American by MaxPreps.com. He was also a Michigan Division II All-State second-team selection.

Cabana is currently playing with the Indiana Elite in the summer months. He does not currently have any ratings from 247Sports, but is considered one of the top guards in that cycle.

Purdue is the second Big Ten program to offer Cabana. He received an offer from Rutgers earlier this summer. He also currently holds offers from Ohio and Bowling Green.

How does Cabana fit in at Purdue?

Purdue head coach Matt Painter coaches his team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's still early in Cabana's career to determine definitively how he would fit in if he committed to Purdue. However, his 6-foot-5 frame and ability to shoot would likely slot him into the two or three spot in Matt Painter's scheme.

Cabana can handle the basketball well and does a good job creating his own shot and getting to the rim. He also moves well without the ball and can come of screens and knock down shots. He's a prolific three-point shooter and a willing rebounder. Those are both welcomed attributes in West Lafayette.

The rising sophomore is also a smart and opportunistic defender. He can jump passing lanes and his size makes him difficult to shoot over. He has active hands and can create turnovers and get the basketball out into transition.

Cabana still has several years left at the high school level before moving on to college basketball. His game will develop and mature over the years. Right now, though, he looks like someone who could fill the two and three spots for the Boilermakers.

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