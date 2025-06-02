Purdue Football Adds to 2026 Class With Pledge From Skilled Florida Wide Receiver
Purdue was able to edge out Florida State, Penn State, and other high-profile programs for the commitment of three-star wide receiver Kymistrii Young. The Florida native made his announcement with a social media post on Sunday. He becomes the eighth player to verbally commit to coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers in the 2026 class.
Young, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver attending Cardinal Mooney Catholic in Sarasota, Fla., committed to Purdue over offers from two dozen programs. He also received offers from Florida State, Penn State, Arkansas, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, UCF, Utah, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others.
As a junior at Cardinal Mooney Catholic in 2024, he hauled in 25 passes for 626 yards and 10 touchdowns. His team finished the season with a 12-1 record and reached the semifinal round of the Florida 2A playoffs.
Young played the 2023 high school season at Parrish Community High School, where he caught 22 passes for 433 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also a track and field athlete, posting a 23.14 time in the 200-meter dash.
According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Young ranks as the No. 107 receiver in the 2026 class and is the No. 91 prospect out of Florida. Overall, he's the No. 708 player for the cycle and has earned a three-star rating.
Young is the first wide receiver in the 2026 class to commit to Purdue. The Boilermakers are now up to eight commitments in the class, ranking 43rd nationally and 14th in the Big Ten.
Kymistrii Young high school highlights
