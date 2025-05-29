Purdue Football: 7 Kickoff Times Revealed, Old Oaken Bucket Game Moved to Black Friday
When Purdue hosts Indiana for the annual Old Oaken Bucket game, it will be a primetime affair on Black Friday. The in-state rivalry has been moved from Saturday, Nov. 29, to Friday, Nov. 28, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Ross-Ade Stadium.
That was just one announcement from the Big Ten on Thursday, as it revealed kickoff times for six Purdue football games for the 2025 season. The game against Indiana was the most notable change, though.
Indiana dominated Purdue last season, winning a 66-0 decision at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The Boilermakers still own a large all-time series lead, though, owning a 77-43-6 record. Purdue has also won five of the last seven meetings.
Purdue football's updated 2025 schedule
Earlier this month, Purdue learned that its game against Notre Dame will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff rom South Bend on Saturday, Sept. 20. That means the Boilermakers now have start times for seven of their 12 games this coming season.
In the latest release from the conference, Purdue will have two noon kickoffs, one 3:30 start, and three primetime games.
Here's a look at the updates from the Big Ten on Thursday:
- Saturday, Aug. 30 — vs. Ball State at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Sept. 6 — vs. Southern Illinois at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Sept. 13 — vs. USC at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
- Saturday, Oct. 11 — at Minnesota at 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 25 — vs. Rutgers at noon ET (TV: TBD)
- Friday, Nov. 28 — vs. Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
Purdue football complete 2025 schedule
- Saturday, Aug. 30 — vs. Ball State at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Sept. 6 — vs. Southern Illinois at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Sept. 13 — vs. USC at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
- Saturday, Sept. 20 — at Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
- Saturday, Sept. 27 — OFF
- Saturday, Oct. 4 — vs. Illinois (TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 11 — at Minnesota at 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 18 — at Northwestern (TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 25 — vs. Rutgers at noon ET (TV: TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 1 — at Michigan (TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 8 — vs. Ohio State (TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 15 — at Washington (TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 22 — OFF
- Friday, Nov. 28 — vs. Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
Related stories on Purdue football
HOLSWORTH FINDS HOME AT PURDUE: After one year at Marshall, Jasper native and running back Carter Holsworth admitted it didn't feel like home. After a visit to Purdue and conversations with the coaching staff, he found what he was looking for in West Lafayette. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS PLEDGE FROM 2026 OL: Purdue has landed a verbal commitment from 2026 offensive lineman prospect James Williams, a product of Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LANDS JUCO OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Isoa Takeifanga, a national championship-winning offensive lineman at the junior college level, announced his commitment to Purdue football over the weekend. CLICK HERE