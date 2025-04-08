Purdue Football Flips Talented 2026 QB From Boston College For 3rd Commitment
Another gunslinger is headed to West Lafayette. On Tuesday, Purdue received a commitment from three-star quarterback Corin Berry, who had previously given a verbal pledge to Boston College. He becomes the third player in the 2026 recruiting class to commit to the Boilermakers.
Berry announced his decision with a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.
"Christ is first and is above all, everything good comes through HIM," Berry wrote. "Purdue Family, I couldn't be more excited to commit to Purdue. There is so much I love about the school, city, program and situation. But the main reason I'm committing to Purdue is (coaches Barry Odom, Josh Henson and Darin Hinshaw).
"I'm honored by the way you've recruited me and your belief in what we can accomplish. I'm excited for the challenge and opportunity of the Big Ten, and I'm ready to get to work and learn."
Prior to his commitment to Purdue, Berry initially gave a pledge to Boston College in June 2024.
Berry is listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, per 247Sports. He received offers from Boston College, Arkansas, California and Washington State, in addition to Purdue.
The California native is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 3,034 yards and 33 touchdowns with a 64.5% completion rate at Charter Oak. He also rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
Berry became the third player to commit to Purdue's 2026 class, along with offensive lineman Rico Schrieber and linebacker Brayden Sweeney. The quarterback is ranked as the No. 44 player at his position and is a top-600 overall prospect in the class.
Corin Berry high school highlights (2023 season)
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE LANDS IN-STATE WALK-ON: Carmel (Ind.) offensive lineman Sankeerth Veluri announced his commitment to Purdue over the weekend. The 2025 prospect will join the team as a walk-on. CLICK HERE
BURHENN SUFFERS INJURY: Purdue tight end George Burhenn reportedly suffered an injury during spring practice on Saturday. At the time, coach Barry Odom did not have a specific update. CLICK HERE
KEADY ATTENDS PRACTICE: Former Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady was on hand to take in football practice on Saturday. Barry Odom said the icon sets the tone for Boilermaker football. CLICK HERE
SPACK SIGNS EXTENSION: Illinois State has signed head football coach Brock Spack to a contract extension, the program announced. He is a former Purdue player and assistant coach. CLICK HERE