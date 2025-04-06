Purdue Football Picks Up Walk-On Commitment From In-State Offensive Lineman
Purdue added a walk-on commitment to its 2025 recruiting class over the weekend. Carmel (Ind.) standout Sankeerth Veluri announced his pledge to the Boilermakers in a social media post on Saturday. He was previously committed to play college football at Army.
Sankeerth will provide depth along the offensive line for Purdue, a position group that needs more bodies as spring practice winds down. His commitment comes as the Boilermakers enter their final week of spring football under first-year coach Barry Odom.
Per 247Sports, Veluri is a two-star recruit and is listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds. He received 10 offers on the recruiting front and initially committed to Army before flipping to Purdue. Others to extend offers included Brown, Bucknell, Central Michigan, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Illinois State, Indiana State and Penn.
Because of the offseason coaching change from Ryan Walters to Odom, Purdue's incoming recruiting class is awfully thin. The Boilers have seven early enrollees, five players who have signed their National Letter of Intent and three "hard commitments," bring their total to 15 for the 2025 cycle.
As a result, Odom and his staff focused their efforts on recruiting from the transfer portal, something the program is likely to do again when the spring window opens later this month.
