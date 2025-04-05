Report: Purdue Tight End Suffers Injury During Spring Practice
Purdue sophomore tight end George Burhenn reportedly suffered an injury during a spring practice on Saturday, according to a report from Nathan Baird of The Indianapolis Star. Coach Barry Odom did not have an update after practice, but expects to receive more details later.
Burhenn reportedly suffered a right leg injury that took him out of practice for the remainder of the day. The injury occurred on the first play of a spring ball scrimmage when the tight end attempted to catch a pass.
Burhenn is coming off a 2024 campaign in which injuries kept him sidelined for a majority of the season. He appeared in just four games for the Boilermakers, catching one pass for three years.
With tight end Max Klare transferring to Ohio State following the 2024 season, there is a big opportunity for Burhenn to make a huge impact at the position and help the Purdue offense. Right now, though, health is the only concern for the tight end.
As a freshman in 2023, Burhenn played in 11 games and caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. All of that production came in Purdue's 35-31 win over Indiana to conclude the season.
Purdue only has four practices remaining this spring and will host its "spring showcase" on Saturday, April 12 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
