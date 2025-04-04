Former Boilers: Brock Spack Inks Contract Extension as Illinois State Football Coach
Illinois State and head football coach Brock Spack have reached an agreement on a contract extension. The new deal will keep Spack as the leader of the Redbirds through the 2027 season.
Spack is a former Purdue linebacker (1980-83) and assistant, serving as a defensive backs coach from 1991-94 and working as the defensive coordinator on Joe Tiller's staff from 1997-2008.
Spack has been the coach at Illinois State since 2009.
"Brock has been a pillar of success and consistency at Illinois State for 16 seasons and has raised the stature of our program nationally into one that has the chance to make the playoffs every season," athletic director Jeri Beggs said in a statement. "I am excited that he will continue to be a strong mentor for our student-athletes and continue to be a resource for our department. As the winningest coach in Illinois State football program history, he's set a standard of success for his teams both on and off the field and will continue to grow that in the coming years along with his coaches, support staff and student-athletes. The future of Redbird Football is bright under Brock's continued leadership."
Spack completed his 16th season at the helm at Illinois State in 2024. He's found great success at the program, posting a 111-74 overall record and winning two Missouri Valley Football Conference championships.
The Redbirds have reached the FCS playoffs six times under Spack, reaching the FCS Championship Game in 2014. This past season, Illinois State finished with a 10-4 record and reached the second round of the playoffs.
"I am deeply grateful for the continued support from Illinois State University Athletic Director Dr. Jeri Beggs, Deputy Athletic Director Paul Kabbes, and Illinois State University President Dr. Tarhule in providing me with a contract extension," Spack said.
"Their unwavering commitment to our football program reflects not only their belief in our vision but also their dedication to ensuring that every aspect of our team remains competitive within college football. This extension goes beyond me - it is a testament to their belief in our collective success and the bright future we are building together. The investment they are making in our student-athletes, staff, and overall program is invaluable and speaks to their long-term commitment to excellence."
Illinois State has had just three losing seasons in 16 years under Spack, one of which was the pandemic-affected season of 2020-21. The Redbirds have hit the 10-win mark four times since 2009.
Illinois State will open its 2025 season on the road against Oklahoma on Saturday, Aug. 30.
