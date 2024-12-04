Boilermakers Country

Purdue Football Inks 6 Commitments on First Day of Early Signing Period

Purdue signed just six recruits during the first day of the Early Signing Period. It's not too surprising, as the Boilermakers currently don't have a coach.

Dustin Schutte

Concord senior Jaron Thomas runs with the ball during a football game against Elkhart Friday.
Concord senior Jaron Thomas runs with the ball during a football game against Elkhart Friday. / MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
Although it does not have a coach currently, Purdue was able to land signings from six recruits on the first day of the Early Signing Period. It's not a lot, but it's something for the Boilermakers, who will be starting from scratch when the 2025 season rolls around.

Currently, Purdue's 2025 recruiting class ranks last in the Big Ten (18th) and is 103rd nationally.

Here's a rundown of the six recruits who decided to sign with Purdue on Wednesday, the first step in their college football journeys (rankings come via 247Sports).

Jaron Thomas, running back

  • School: Concord Community (Elkhart, Ind.)
  • Star rating: 3 stars
  • Position rank: No. 68 running back

Landon Brooks, edge

  • School: Delta (Muncie, Ind.)
  • Star rating: 3 stars
  • Position rank: No. 92 edge

Sawyer Anderson, quarterback

  • School: Parish Episcopal (Dallas, Texas)
  • Star rating: 3 stars
  • Position rank: No. 84 quarterback

Ziaire Stevens, running back

  • School: East (Akron, Ohio)
  • Star rating: 3 stars
  • Position rank: No. 114 running back

Zyntreacs Otey, cornerback

  • School: Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.)
  • Star rating: 3 stars
  • Position rank: No. 159 cornerback

Sam Steward, linebacker

  • School: Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
  • Star rating: 3 stars
  • Position rank: No. 176 linebacker

Published
