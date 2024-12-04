Purdue Football Inks 6 Commitments on First Day of Early Signing Period
Although it does not have a coach currently, Purdue was able to land signings from six recruits on the first day of the Early Signing Period. It's not a lot, but it's something for the Boilermakers, who will be starting from scratch when the 2025 season rolls around.
Currently, Purdue's 2025 recruiting class ranks last in the Big Ten (18th) and is 103rd nationally.
Here's a rundown of the six recruits who decided to sign with Purdue on Wednesday, the first step in their college football journeys (rankings come via 247Sports).
Jaron Thomas, running back
- School: Concord Community (Elkhart, Ind.)
- Star rating: 3 stars
- Position rank: No. 68 running back
Landon Brooks, edge
- School: Delta (Muncie, Ind.)
- Star rating: 3 stars
- Position rank: No. 92 edge
Sawyer Anderson, quarterback
- School: Parish Episcopal (Dallas, Texas)
- Star rating: 3 stars
- Position rank: No. 84 quarterback
Ziaire Stevens, running back
- School: East (Akron, Ohio)
- Star rating: 3 stars
- Position rank: No. 114 running back
Zyntreacs Otey, cornerback
- School: Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.)
- Star rating: 3 stars
- Position rank: No. 159 cornerback
Sam Steward, linebacker
- School: Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
- Star rating: 3 stars
- Position rank: No. 176 linebacker
PURDUE AD SPEAKS WITH MEDIA: Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski didn't pinpoint a day when he knew it was time to move on from Ryan Walters, but rather a "tidal wave of negative events." CLICK HERE
BOBINSKI SAYS PURDUE PREPARED TO PAY: Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski essentially said that money will not be a factor as it searches for the next coach of its football program. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL COACHING SEARCH: Purdue is moving on from Ryan Walters after two years. A few names come to mind as the Boilermakers begin their coaching search, including Tyson Helton, Jon Sumrall, Jason Candle and others. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Keeping track of Purdue football's incoming and outgoing transfers during the 2024-25 college football offseason. CLICK HERE