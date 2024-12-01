Purdue Football Coaching Search: Potential Candidates to Lead the Boilermakers
Purdue is in the market for a new football coach. On Friday, athletic director Mike Bobinski announced that the school was moving on from Ryan Walters after two seasons. Now, the search begins for a new leader of the Boilermakers.
Walters was let go after posting a 5-19 record across two seasons in West Lafayette. Purdue finished the 2024 campaign with a 1-11 record, dropping 11 straight contests to close out the year.
Who should Bobinski and the Purdue administration target as the next coach? Here are a few names to keep an eye on as the Boilermakers hope to get the football program back on the right track.
Strong candidates
Jamey Chadwell, Liberty
- Overall record: 119-61 (.661)
- Years as head coach: 14
- Schools: North Greenville (2009-11), Delta State (2012), Charleston Southern (2013-16), Coastal Carolina (2017, 2019-22), Liberty (2023-present).
- The skinny: Chadwell became a popular name after posting back-to-back 11-win seasons in 2020 and 2021. The Chanticleers led the Sun Belt in scoring in both seasons, averaging 37.2 points per game in 2020 and 40.9 points per game in 2021. That success has translated to Liberty, which had the top-scoring offense in Conference USA during the 2023 campaign. Chadwell's offenses have traditionally ran the football extremely well, which would go a long way in the Big Ten.
Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky
- Overall record: 48-30 (.615)
- Years as head coach: 6
- Schools: Western Kentucky (2019-present).
- The skinny: It worked out well for Purdue the last time they poached a coach away from Western Kentucky (Jeff Brohm, 2017). Helton fits the mold of a coach in West Lafayette, utilizing a pass-heavy offense to move the football. The Hilltoppers' passing attack has ranked in the top-21 of college football each of the last four seasons and led the nation in 2021 with 433.7 yards per game, led by former quarterback Bailey Zappe. Throwing the football is how Purdue has found success in the past. Plus, Helton's teams have reached the eight-win mark five times in six seasons and own a 4-1 bowl record.
Jason Candle, Toledo
- Overall record: 72-40 (.643)
- Years as head coach: 9
- Schools: Toledo (2016-present).
- The skinny: It's difficult to build a consistent winner in the MAC, yet Candle has done that in nearly a decade as the coach at Toledo. The Rockets have never had a losing season and have claimed two MAC championships and three MAC West titles under Candle. Not only have the Rockets regularly finished near the top of the conference offensively, they've had a top-three scoring defense in the MAC four times. To this point, Candle has seemed pretty content in his job at Toledo. But after a decade, could he be looking for a different opportunity?
Jon Sumrall, Tulane
- Overall record: 32-7 (.821)
- Years as head coach: 3
- Schools: Troy (2022-23), Tulane (2024-present).
- The skinny: Suffering just seven losses in three seasons at Troy and Tulane is pretty appealing, isn't it? But can Purdue run the risk of bringing in another coach that lacks experience and doesn't have any proven long-term success? Sumrall is one of the rising stars in the coaching business after winning two Sun Belt titles in back-to-back seasons at Troy. He did it by coaching stifling defense, with the Trojans allowing just 17.1 points per game each of the last two seasons. Sumrall's record speaks for itself, but Purdue has also gone with a defensive mind before and it didn't work out well. It'll be interesting to see if the Tulane coach gets serious attention from the program.
Kick the tires
Dan Mullen, (former Mississippi State, Florida coach)
- Overall record: 103-61 (.628)
- Years as head coach: 13
- Schools: Mississippi State (2009-17), Florida (2018-21).
- The skinny: Mullen has a pretty good gig at ESPN and doesn't appear desperate to get back into coaching. But he does have a track record of success by developing quarterbacks and throwing the football all over the field. His run at Mississippi State was particularly impressive, leading the Bulldogs to eight straight bowl games and finishing the season ranked in the Associated Press poll three times. Would he have any interest in leaving the broadcasting job for a return to the sideline?
Paul Chryst, (former Pitt, Wisconsin coach)
- Overall record: 86-45 (.656)
- Years as head coach: 11
- Schools: Pitt (2012-14), Wisconsin (2015-22).
- The skinny: Chryst kind of got a raw deal in Wisconsin, being dismissed in the middle of the 2022 season after a 2-3 start. In his seven-and-a-half years, Chryst led the Badgers to three Big Ten West titles and four 10-win seasons. He the perfect formula for success in the Big Ten West. Would that same formula work in West Lafayette? At 59 years old and having being fired from his alma mater, Chryst's interest in taking over a new program and starting from scratch might not be high. It doesn't hurt to pick up the phone, though.
Matt Campbell, Iowa State
- Overall record: 98-65 (.601)
- Years as head coach: 14
- Schools: Toledo (2011-15), Iowa State (2016-present).
- The skinny: Anytime there's a coaching vacancy, it seems like Campbell's name surfaces. It would probably be tough to persuade him to leave Iowa State, but Big Ten money talks. Having a chance to compete in one of college football's top league's might be tempting, too. Campbell has had tremendous results at Iowa State, considering the program's history. Plus, he just led the Cyclones to their first 10-win season and a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game.
Other possible names
Shawn Clark, Appalachian State
- Overall record: 40-24 (.625)
- Years as head coach: 5
- Schools: Appalachian State (2020-present).
- The skinny: This might be the riskiest name on this list. Clark has led Appalachian State to three bowl appearances in five seasons, but the program has struggled with consistency. Is that a result of a new era of college football? Maybe. Clark has ties to Purdue, serving as the offensive line coach in West Lafayette from 2009-12 under coach Danny Hope. He may not be the likeliest candidate to be named the next coach, but it's a name worth monitoring.
Rich Rodriguez (Jacksonville State)
- Overall record: 189-129-2 (.591)
- Years as head coach: 27
- Schools: Salem (1988), Glenville State (1990-96), West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10), Arizona (2012-17), Jacksonville State (2022-24).
- The skinny: Rodriguez may not have any interest in rebuilding a program from the ground up, especially at the age of 61, but he's proven he can do it. Rodriguez had success at West Virginia and Arizona and already has Jacksonville State on the rise as a Group of Five program. Again, this probably won't be a common name that pops up, but it's one worth mentioning.
