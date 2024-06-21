Purdue Football Lands 2025 Pledge From In-State Lineman, Son of Former Boilermaker
Purdue's offensive line is getting bigger in the 2025 recruiting class. Thursday, Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers staff landed a verbal commitment from in-state lineman Cameron Gorin, a native of Fishers, Ind and the son of former Purdue star Brandon Gorin.
Cameron made his announcement with a post on social media on Thursday. He became the eighth player of the 2025 cycle to give his pledge to Purdue and the second offensive lineman.
"I'm thrilled to announce my commitment to Purdue University to pursue both my academic and athletic dreams," he wrote on X. "After much thought and support from my family, coaches and friends, I know that Purdue is the perfect place for me to grow as a student and an athlete.
"I can't wait to continue with the Purdue football legacy and brotherhood with my future teammates. Go Boilermakers!"
Cameron is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle at Hamilton Southeastern High School. He picked Purdue over offers from other major programs including Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota and Vanderbilt.
In total, he received offers from 15 programs.
Per 247Sports, Cameron is ranked as the No. 50 offensive tackle of the 2025 recruiting class and is a top-10 prospect from Indiana.
Cameron's father, Brandon, played at Purdue from 1997-2000 and was a three-year starter under coach Joe Tiller. He helped lead the Boilers to a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl appearance in 2000.
Following his career in West Lafayette, Brandon was a seventh-round selection in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played for the San Diego Chargers (2001), New England Patriots (2002-05), Arizona Cardinals (2006), St. Louis Rams (2007-08) and Denver Broncos (2009).
Brandon was two Super Bowl rings while in the NFL and appeared in 42 career games, making 26 starts.
PURDUE GETS PLEDGE FROM OHIO TE: Purdue has received another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. The Boilermakers have earned a verbal pledge from 6-foot-4, 224-pound tight end Brian Kortovich, a three-star prospect out of Cleveland, Ohio. CLICK HERE