Why Purdue is a 'Perfect Fit' for 2027 Quarterback Commit Jackie Ryder

Many times this year, coach Barry Odom has spoken confidently about his vision for Purdue football. The results may not have been there in 2025, but 2027 quarterback commit Jackie Ryder is completely bought in on what the program can accomplish in the future.

Ryder, a 6-foot-5 prospect from Winnetka, Ill., visited campus on the same weekend Purdue hosted its Spring Showcase, rounding out spring practice at Ross-Ade Stadium. Just a few days later, the New Trier High School star verbally committed to the Boilermakers.

There were many reasons why Ryder committed so quickly after he visited campus, but none more valuable than the vision of Purdue competing at the top of the Big Ten again.

"The most important thing is that I see the coaches, the team and the whole program building something special," Ryder told Purdue Boilermakers On SI. "With the talent they’re bringing in, especially in the 2027 class, I want to be right in the middle of it, helping turn Purdue into a consistent winner in the Big Ten."

For over a year, Ryder had been on Purdue's radar. Last April, he was in contact with quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, with whom he developed a strong relationship in that span.

While on campus, Ryder met with offensive coordinator Josh Henson and Odom. Not long after that, the Illinois native was ready to take Purdue up on its offer.

It may have only been a weekend, but Ryder felt he had developed a strong connection with the staff. Purdue's offensive coaching trio made the quarterback feel like a welcomed member of the family.

"Purdue just felt like home from the first time I stepped on campus," Ryder said. "Coaches Hinshaw, Henson, and Odom made me feel like I was already part of the family, not just another recruit."

Ryder says Purdue's offense a "perfect fit"

Purdue Boilermakers offensive coordinator Josh Henson looks down the field. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Turn on the film, and a few things stand out about Ryder's game. He has a strong arm and excellent mobility. He's able to find his receivers down the field, can throw on the move, and has a great pocket presence, only taking off with the ball when necessary.

Last season at New Trier, Ryder threw for 1,784 yards and 17 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also accounted for 164 yards on the ground and rushed for four touchdowns.

Then there are the intangibles. He has Big Ten size at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds. He also possesses strong leadership qualities, essential for any quarterback playing at a high-major program.

Ryder says Purdue's coaching staff has been honest about how he can fit into the offense. He also believes Henson's system fits his skill set perfectly.

"Coach Odom, Coach Henson, and Coach Hinshaw have all been straight with me about the vision for the offense and how I fit," Ryder said.

"The scheme is a perfect fit. The offense they’re running under Coach Henson, and with Coach Hinshaw developing quarterbacks, plays right to my strengths. It lets me make quick decisions, get the ball out accurately, and use my legs when needed."

A quarterback who is bought in to the program

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom takes the field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Convincing a highly-skilled prospect to commit to a program that has won just seven games over the last three seasons can be a difficult sell. Obviously, Odom and his staff have only been responsible for one of those years, but recent history carries weight.

But Ryder is embracing the challenge of putting Purdue back on the college football map. He believes in the vision the staff has for the program. Like Odom and everyone else, he sees better days ahead.

"I’m pumped to link up with the team and the rest of the 2027 class. It’s a really talented group, and we’re already starting to connect," he said. "I can’t wait to get on the field with the older guys who are already there grinding and help push this program forward together."

Ryder has never seen a game from inside Ross-Ade Stadium, though it's something he's looking forward to doing during the 2026 season. He also still has one year of high school football left before he joins the Purdue program.

Over the last few months, though, Ryder feels like he's found a new home in West Lafayette. He's ready to push the sunshine back over Ross-Ade Stadium again.

"Purdue feels like home, and I’m 100% all-in," he said. "Ready to lock in with my teammates, get to work, compete, and help bring wins to the Boilermakers."

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