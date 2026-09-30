Purdue Lands First Commitment in 2028 Class From Center Grove Quarterback

One of the top football prospects in the 2028 recruiting class from Indiana is headed to Purdue. Oscar Sloan, a quarterback out of Center Grove High School, announced his commitment to the program on Tuesday night.

Sloan, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback, is ranked as the No. 7 prospect out of Indiana, per 247Sports. He's also listed as the No. 548 overall talent and the No. 40 quarterback of his cycle.

"I'm staying home," Sloan wrote. "Boiler Up! Hammer Down!"

Sloan held offers from several Power Four schools. He committed to Purdue over Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Wisconsin.

Center Grove currently sits at 5-1 on the 2026 high school football season through the first six games. Sloan has thrown for 759 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception. He is completing 63.4% of his passes.

As a sophomore in 2025, Sloan racked up 1,689 yards with 13 touchdowns. The Trojans won a sectional title last season but lost to Warren Central in the regional round of the IHSAA tournament.

Sloan is the first player in the 2028 recruiting class to commit to Purdue.

What does Sloan bring to Purdue?

Center Grove High School junior Oscar Sloan (13) takes a snap. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sloan has a great build for the quarterback spot at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. He is a skilled passer who can make multiple throws and get the ball into the hands of his playmakers.

What pops off the film of Sloan's game is his precision on deep throws. At Center Grove, he's done an excellent job leading his receivers down the field and allowing them to catch the ball in stride. His ability to take the top off defenses leads to several explosive plays for the Trojans.

Sloan has also demonstrated the ability to thread the needle, squeezing the football into tight windows. When given time to throw, he's incredibly accurate from the pocket.

If there's one weakness that Sloan will need to work on moving forward, it's his mobility. He's an excellent player when he has a clean pocket, but will need to improve his scrambling ability, especially when it comes to playing at the next level.

The addition of Sloan to Purdue's 2028 recruiting class is a significant victory for quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw and head coach Barry Odom.

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