Purdue Offers Skilled 2027 Point Guard From Texas
Purdue has offered another point guard in the 2027 recruiting class. On Monday, the Boilermakers reached out to Texas guard Chase Richardson, a four-star prospect.
Richardson announced that he received an offer from coach Matt Painter and the Boilers on Monday, He created a post and shared it to social media.
"After a great conversation with (Coach Painter), I am excited to receive an offer from Purdue University," he wrote. "Thank you to the Boilermakers coaching staff!"
Richardson has received more than a dozen offers on the recruiting front so far. In addition to Purdue, he has also gotten interest from Arizona State, La Salle, Oral Roberts, Pepperdine, Rice, Sam Houston, SMU, UT-Arlington, UTEP, UTSA, and Wichita State. Ole Miss also recently extended an offer.
Richardson is listed as a 6-foot-1 guard from Friendswood, Texas. He is ranked as the No. 25 point guard and No. 104 prospect overall, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 2027 prospect is listed as a four-star talent.
During his sophomore season at the high school level, Richardson was productive on both ends of the court. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. He also shot 43% from the floor and 73% from the free throw line.
Richardson is a skilled ball-handler and passer. He's showcased great vision, often getting the ball to his teammates in open spots or luring the defense away to create openings for others. He has excellent precision and gets the ball to teammates in great scoring position.
The Texas guard is also excellent at grabbing the ball off the rim and pushing into transition. He can drive all the way to the basket, kick it ahead for a layup or find someone for an easy lob at the rim. His style fits well into Purdue's tempo-pushing style.
Richardson is now one of five point guards in the 2027 class Purdue has offered. The Boilermakers have also expressed interest in Kevin Savage, Jason Gardner Jr., Reese Alston, and Jaxson Davis. Purdue has offered a total of seven players in that cycle thus far.
Chase Richardson highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE OFFERS WEBBER: Purdue has extended an offer to Jacob Webber, a sharp-shooting wing who will play his senior season at La Lumiere in Indiana. He played the last two seasons of high school basketball in Kearney, Nebraska. CLICK HERE
MAYER GOES OFF IN WIN OVER POLAND: Purdue's Omer Mayer went off in Israel's game against Poland on Monday in FIBA U20 EuroBasket, finishing the contest with a double-double. CLICK HERE
PAINTER SPEAKS ON TAMPERING: In an interview with Big Ten Network, Purdue coach Matt Painter hinted that others in college basketball were attempting to recruit players off of his roster. CLICK HERE