Omer Mayer Has Monster Performance, Records Double-Double in FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Omer Mayer continues to shine on the FIBA circuit. On Monday, the 6-foot-4 guard recorded a double-double, leading Israel to 91-75 victory over Poland to conclude group play in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
The Purdue guard scored 24 points and dished out 11 assists in the victory, posting his first double-double during his work in FIBA. He also had three steals and a rebound, and connected one 10-of-17 shots from the floor.
Israel concluded group play with a perfect 3-0 record and will now head to the Round of 16, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 16.
Mayer has played in all three games for Israel in FIBA U20 EuroBasket. In group play, he's averaging 17 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.
Earlier this summer, Mayer also participated in the FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He played in four of the team's six games, and Israel posted a 4-2 record.
In games when Mayer has played in FIBA U19 World Cup and FIBA U20 EuroBasket, Israel owns a cumulative 6-1 record.
Matchups for the Round of 16 have not yet been announced.
