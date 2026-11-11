Purdue Volleyball Signs Top 60 Prospect to 2027 Recruiting Class

Purdue has officially added an outside hitter to its 2027 roster. On Wednesday, Iowa product Malia Rogers signed her National Letter of Intent to play with the Boilermakers and will join the program in January. She is expected to be the only recruit to sign with the team as a member of the 2027 class.

Rogers is a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa. She is ranked as the No. 3 player from the state and is the No. 57 pin-hitter in the 2027 recruiting class. The high school senior was a three-time first-team all-conference selection and was an all-state honoree in 2024.

"Purdue is getting a tremendous student-athlete in Malia Rogers. Her potential is as large as her personality, and I know she will be a fan favorite at Purdue," head coach Dave Shondell said in a statement. "She has the skill set to be a high-level six-rotation player in our league. She plays high above the net and has the desire to get better every day. She is a big dreamer who believes in her ability to become great. Our team is looking forward to her arrival in January."

Rogers had an outstanding high school career. She set Waukee High School records for single-season kills (379), career kills (1,041) and single-match kills (35).

What will Purdue's roster look like in 2027?

Taylor Anderson (5) smiles after a Purdue Boilermakers point. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The question that remains unanswered right now is which members of Purdue's senior class will return to the program next fall because of the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility rule? Seniors Kenna Wollard, Taylor Anderson and Dior Charles all went through Senior Night ceremonies following a 3-1 victory over UCLA, but all three can return next year.

The only senior who can't return is Kate Hansen, who spent four years at Clemson before transferring to Purdue before the 2026 campaign. Right now, the Boilermakers have not announced who — if any — will be returning.

Following the match against UCLA, Shondell said he expects at least some members of Purdue's senior class to return for next season, but he did not elaborate. No announcements have been made at this time.

With multiple players potentially returning next season, it limited what Purdue could do on the recruiting trail with the 2027 recruiting class.

The Boilermakers are currently ranked No. 13 nationally and have a 16-7 record. They have three more matches — all on the road — before the Big Ten Tournament later this month.

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