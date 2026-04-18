Purdue Women's Basketball Earns First Transfer Portal Commitment of 2026

The Purdue women's basketball program has landed its first prospect out of the transfer portal. On Saturday, the Boilermakers earned a pledge from Averi Aaron, a 6-foot-1 forward who previously played at Louisiana Tech.

Aaron's commitment came after taking a visit to Purdue on Friday. It didn't take her long to accept the offer and announce her pledge for the 2026-27 campaign. Coach Katie Gearlds and her staff have hosted multiple players over the past three weeks, but Aaron is the first to commit.

Aaron is coming off a season in which she played in all 33 games for Louisiana Tech, making 16 starts. She averaged 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and shot just under 35% from three-point range.

The Texas native spent two years at Louisiana Tech and played in a total of 61 games. She has averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest across her first two seasons at the college level. Aaron will have two years of eligibility remaining at Purdue.

Gearlds and her staff are looking to replace eight players from the 2025-26 roster. Seven players entered the transfer portal and Madison Layden-Zay is out of eligibility. The Boilermakers have three incoming recruits, but they still have work to do in the transfer portal.

What does Aaron bring to Purdue?

Canyon's Sydnee Winfrey collides with Boerne's Averi Aaron during the girls Class 4A state semifinal. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although she is listed as a forward, Aaron does have the ability to take defenders off the bounce and drive to the basket. It's not the greatest strength of her game, but it's something she provides on the floor.

Where Aaron can be an asset for Purdue is with her post presence. She plays well with her back to the basket, even as a 6-foot-1 player. She's also an aggressive rebounder and can step behind the three-point line and knock down open shots.

Aaron's multi-faceted offensive game will allow Purdue to space the floor. It will also provide the Boilermakers with a player who can score from multiple spots on the court.

What we won't know is how Aaron can impact a game on the glass in the Big Ten. She has shown big-game capabilities — scoring 21 points and grabbing seven boards in a win over Liberty last season — but how will it translate to a major conference?

Aaron has the opportunity to carve out a big role for herself in West Lafayette as a junior and could be a key piece for the Boilermakers next season.

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