Former Purdue Volleyball Star Chloe Chicoine Reveals Transfer Destination
Former Purdue volleyball outside hitter Chloe Chicoine is headed to Louisville. On Thursday, the former Boilermaker star revealed that she will continue her college career with the Cardinals.
Chicoine entered the transfer portal after enjoying a second straight All-Big Ten season in 2024. She averaged 3.08 kills and 2.95 digs per set for the Boilermakers last season. She helped lead Purdue to a 27-7 record, a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Chicoine will have two seasons of eligibility to use at Louisville. She was an All-Big Ten player in each of her first two seasons at Purdue and was an All-American as a freshman in 2023.
In two seasons, Chicoine has accounted for 841 kills, 631 digs and 62 blocks.
Louisville is coming off an incredible 2024 season, ending the year with a 30-6 record. The Cardinals reached the Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament, defeating Pitt in the Final Four before dropping a four-set match to Penn State.
As a high school prospect in the 2023 class, Chicoine was considered one of the two best players of the cycle, along with Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray. The addition of Chicoine will be a huge boost for Louisville, which is looking to build off its 2024 success.
