Purdue Women's Basketball Lands Coveted International Recruit in 2025 Class
Some good news rolled in for the Purdue women's basketball program on Friday. The Boilermakers received a commitment from coveted 2025 international prospect Hila Karsh. She is the third member of Purdue's incoming class.
Purdue was one of three finalists to land the talented guard from Israel. She picked the Boilermakers over offers from UCLA and Duke. This is a huge addition for coach Katie Gearlds and her staff.
Karsh is a 5-foot-8 guard and averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while playing for the Israel U20 National Team in the FIBA Women's EuroBasket in the summer of 2024. She shot 39.3% from the field across seven games.
Karsh had her most productive game against Turkey, scoring 23 points and dishing out four assists in 38 minutes of action.
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class consists of three players with Karsh's commitment. The Boilermakers signed 6-foot-7 forward and Indiana All-Star Avery Gordon, one of the state's top prospects in the 2024 class. Keona Douwstra, a four-star guard from the Netherlands, is also headed to West Lafayette for the 2025-26 campaign.
The Boilermakers have also been very active in the transfer portal this offseason. Purdue will welcome at least four new players from the portal, including Taylor Feldman (Northern Arizona), Kiki Smith (Arkansas), Taylor Henderson (UNC-Wilmington) and Nya Smith (UNC-Greensboro). Former Boiler Madison Layden-Zay is also rejoining the program for the upcoming season.
