Report: 3-Star Guard Antione West Jr. Considering Purdue, Nebraska
Purdue has made the final cut for three-star guard Antione West Jr., a 2025 prospect out of Toledo, Ohio. The Boilermakers have just one challenger remaining in his recruitment, Big Ten foe Nebraska.
West told Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports that Purdue and Nebraska are his final two options. In August, the 6-foot-3 guard was also considering Ohio State and Dayton.
West took an official visit to Purdue over the weekend. He made a trip to Nebraska for an official visit on Sept. 6.
"I liked the way they welcomed me there and the culture of their basketball program," West told 247Sports of his visit to Purdue. "I even liked their academic programs. They give their athletes other options to have things going for themselves. The whole school has a great environment. wants me to be me and become a player who can play free and be able to score."
Purdue coach Matt Painter extended an offer to West back in May.
A week prior to his trip to Purdue, West made the trip to Lincoln to visit coach Fred Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers staff. He was also impressed with what he experienced.
"The visit went really well," West said of Nebraska. "I was surprised by their facilities. Their coaching staff has a lot of professional experience. Coach Hoiberg has been in the league for a while. He played and coached in the league so those are both great things."
West is ranked as the No. 162 prospect in the 2025 class and is a top-five player out of Ohio, according to 247Sports. Last season at Whitmer High School (Toledo), he averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.
West is expected to make his decision between Purdue and Nebraska on Oct. 1.
