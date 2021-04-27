Big Ten Daily: Jordan Bohannon Returns to Iowa

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon announced Monday he will return to the Hawkeyes for a sixth season. Also, Ohio State welcomed Joey Brunk to its program, and Maryland hired assistant coach Danny Manning.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jordan Bohannon is the Iowa Hawkeye's all-time leader in games played after five years in Iowa City. Next season, he'll have a chance to extend that mark after announcing Monday he would return to the program for a sixth year.

Bohannon has appeared in 143 games so far during his collegiate career. He is also the team's all-time leader in three-point shots made (364) and assists (639).

He's had more than a month to make a decision after being held scoreless in a 95-80 loss to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Bohannon was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after starting all 31 games for the Hawkeyes. He ranked third on the team with 10.6 points per game while leading Iowa with 135 total assists and 80 three-pointers.

He ranked first in the Big Ten by shooting 39% from three-point range. Bohannon was also second in the Big Ten assist-to-turnover ratio (3.07) and fifth in assists per game (4.4).

Bohannon broke the Hawkeyes record for career assists in a 73-57 victory against Ohio State on Feb. 28 where he accounted for five assists while also scoring eight points and grabbing four rebounds.

During the 2019-20 season, Bohannon played in just 10 games before having season-ending hip surgery. All athletes in college basketball were granted an extra year of eligibility as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joey Brunk Officially Joins the Buckeyes

Ohio State officially welcomed former Indiana center Joey Brunk to its basketball program Monday morning.

The 6-foot-11, 255-pound center began his collegiate career with Butler under current Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann. Brunk wore a Bulldogs uniform for three seasons, including a redshirt year. He then spent the past two seasons at Indiana.

During the 2019-20 season, Brunk averaged 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers. He missed all of last season due to a back injury that required surgery.

Brunk is the second player to transfer to Ohio State this offseason, joining former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler.

For the full story from Sports Illustrated's BuckeyesNow.com, click here.

Maryland Hires Danny Manning to Coaching Staff

Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon announced the hiring of Danny Manning to the Terrapins' coaching staff as an assistant on Monday. He spent the last year as an analyst at ESPN after coaching at Wake Forest between 2014 and 2020.

Manning and Turgeon were teammates with the Jayhawks for three seasons.

Manning is a member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame after four years of playing basketball at Kansas. He was a two-time first-team All-American and the first overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft. Manning is an NCAA Champion as both a player and an assistant coach.

During his professional career, Manning was a two-time All-Star and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 1988 with the Phoenix Suns. He played for seven different teams and scored 12,367 points in his career.

After 15 seasons in the NBA, he returned to Kansas as a team manager and assistant before earning two head coaching stints with Tulsa and Wake Forest. He built up an overall coaching record of 116-140 with both programs.

LSU Transfer Aundre Hyatt Commits to Rutgers

The Rutgers basketball program added former LSU guard Aundre Hyatt on Sunday. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Scarlet Knights.

Hyatt starting 15 games for the Tigers last season and appeared in 24 games. In 16 minutes of play per game, he averaged 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

In the 2019-20 season, Hyatt played in 29 games and made two starts at LSU. He averaged 1.9 points and two rebounds per game. He was redshirted as a freshman in 2018-19 and did not see the floor.

Stories Related to Big Ten Basketball

MORE BIG TEN NEWS : Former Rutgers center Myles Johnson transferred to UCLA after three seasons with the Scarlet Knights. Forward John Harrar announced he will remain at Penn State, and former Northwestern forward Miller Kopp joins Indiana. CLICK HERE

: Former Rutgers center Myles Johnson transferred to UCLA after three seasons with the Scarlet Knights. Forward John Harrar announced he will remain at Penn State, and former Northwestern forward Miller Kopp joins Indiana. PURDUE HIRES TERRY JOHNSON: Terry Johnson previously spent four years as an assistant coach at Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes make three NCAA Tournament appearances. CLICK HERE

Terry Johnson previously spent four years as an assistant coach at Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes make three NCAA Tournament appearances. CLICK HERE DOWUONA TRANSFERS: Emmanuel Dowuona committed to Tennessee State on Sunday after not seeing any playing time last season. CLICK HERE

-----

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!